$884.61 Million in Sales Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to announce $884.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $868.20 million to $909.00 million. Flowserve posted sales of $924.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Flowserve by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its position in Flowserve by 1,520.0% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.85. 529,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,236. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.69. Flowserve has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

