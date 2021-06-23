8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes bought 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,546.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $43,456.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,907.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,008 shares of company stock worth $291,069. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in 8X8 by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in 8X8 by 10.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 69.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 377,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 154,946 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 1.5% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

8X8 stock opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.11.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

