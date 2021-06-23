99 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after acquiring an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,505.44 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,630.08 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,312.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

