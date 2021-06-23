Aave Price Tops $217.48 on Top Exchanges (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 23.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Aave has a total market capitalization of $2.78 billion and approximately $501.05 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aave has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. One Aave coin can now be bought for about $217.48 or 0.00635683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00054805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00021291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00040861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00079507 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.39 or 0.07033652 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,801,441 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

