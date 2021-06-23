Abbrea Capital LLC Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $1,586,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $215,825,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $122,806,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $19,876,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.97.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 394,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,077,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $340,848.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,424,795.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,079,253 shares of company stock valued at $297,195,142. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB stock opened at $149.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.29. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.