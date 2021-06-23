Abcam plc (LON:ABC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Abcam plc (LON:ABC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,412 ($18.45).

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of ABC stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,355 ($17.70). 207,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.58. Abcam has a 12 month low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,740 ($22.73). The company has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -1,497.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,418.96.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

