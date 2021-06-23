AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 39658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

Specifically, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $144,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Booth sold 1,200,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 49.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

