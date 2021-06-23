Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 47,770 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 47,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,647,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,696 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,136.88.

On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,220.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 237,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $6,654,960.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 16,674 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $465,204.60.

Cricut stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.94. 856,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,079. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.89.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowie Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,645,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $838,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRCT shares. Barclays raised their price target on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.