Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.12. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 205,696 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.50.

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXAS. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the first quarter worth $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 235.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the first quarter worth $130,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin and the Rocky Mountain regions. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves were 16.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.