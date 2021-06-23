Acacia Diversified (OTCMKTS:ACCA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACCA) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Acacia Diversified shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 49,165 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.

About Acacia Diversified (OTCMKTS:ACCA)

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc engages in the extraction and processing of high-CBD/low-THC content medical grade hemp oils from medical hemp plants in the United States. The company is also involved in the research and development of botanicals endocannabinoid nutraceuticals product line; and retail and wholesale distribution of medicinal hemp products and dietary supplements.

