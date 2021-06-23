Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,669 Shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.92% of MIND C.T.I. worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,334 shares during the period. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDO opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03. MIND C.T.I. Ltd has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $62.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.72.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 27.25%.

MIND C.T.I. Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

