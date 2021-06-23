Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 141,384 Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 545.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,384 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth about $4,172,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.25. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $482.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Clarkson Capital increased their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Pareto Securities raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Diana Shipping Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.