Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 70.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 240.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,253,000 after buying an additional 43,613 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 10.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 99,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $159.70 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.67 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

