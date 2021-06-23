Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 94.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,454 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2,376.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of HRB opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $26.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.86.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

