Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 369.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $102.27 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $136.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

