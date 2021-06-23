Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 176,825 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 89.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 176,825 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in The Western Union by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.00. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

