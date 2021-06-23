Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $534,000 Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 91,526 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of AMRX opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

