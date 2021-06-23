Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter worth $134,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 54.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at $1,431,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GrafTech International by 8.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 333,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at $1,001,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrafTech International stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.06.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.47%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

