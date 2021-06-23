Accenture plc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Accenture in a research report issued on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. El-Assal forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.24 EPS.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.41.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $285.66 on Tuesday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $294.50. The stock has a market cap of $181.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after buying an additional 572,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $126,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,010. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

