Adam Meister Sells 2,235 Shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Stock

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $145,900.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,057,607.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Meister also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $102,513.60.

NASDAQ TLND opened at $65.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. Talend S.A. has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $65.90.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.86 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 147.42% and a negative net margin of 28.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Talend S.A. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talend by 7.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Talend by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Talend by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLND. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

