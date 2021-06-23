Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

NASDAQ ADMP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,546,727. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $168.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.18). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 298.85% and a negative return on equity of 176.31%. The company had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 86,863 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 518,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 8.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

