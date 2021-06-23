Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading Up 9.1%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares were up 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 15,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,000,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $642.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.19.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. Research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

