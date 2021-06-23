ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Stock Price Up 6.5%

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) shares rose 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.75. Approximately 10,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 324,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

ADCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.54. On average, analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in ADC Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,308,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,398,000 after acquiring an additional 549,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,142,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,702,000 after buying an additional 155,335 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,025,000 after buying an additional 780,033 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,630,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,210,000 after buying an additional 829,755 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,782,000. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

