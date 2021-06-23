adToken (ADT) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded up 54.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. adToken has a total market capitalization of $781,524.21 and approximately $530.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, adToken has traded 71.3% higher against the dollar. One adToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00054389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00020673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.05 or 0.00634986 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00040281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00079007 BTC.

adToken Profile

adToken is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . adToken’s official website is adtoken.com . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

Buying and Selling adToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

