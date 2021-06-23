Advisor OS LLC Buys 1,172 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 27,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG opened at $196.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.67. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.16.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.71.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

