Advisor OS LLC Buys New Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 125,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 37,454 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 29,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.39. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

