Advisor OS LLC Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 361.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period.

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.36. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

