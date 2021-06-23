Advisor OS LLC Raises Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 25.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 89.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $210.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.34. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

