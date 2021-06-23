Advisor OS LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548,113 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

