Advisor OS LLC Sells 411 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Advisor OS LLC cut its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 747,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,594,000 after buying an additional 24,367 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the first quarter worth approximately $4,678,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 18.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 14.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 2.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $31,636.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gary R. Martz bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.73.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.