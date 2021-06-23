Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Monday, July 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

TSE:ARE opened at C$18.05 on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$13.15 and a 52 week high of C$20.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$754.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$682.70 million. Analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. ATB Capital raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.00.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

