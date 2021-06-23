Aethlon Medical (AEMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th. Analysts expect Aethlon Medical to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Shares of AEMD opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $66.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.71.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Aethlon Medical from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

