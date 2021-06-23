Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Cut by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 44.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Aflac by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Aflac by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Aflac by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 449,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Truist increased their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,548 shares of company stock worth $343,757 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.