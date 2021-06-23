AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Up 4.6%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.03. 2,595,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 6,010,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.74 million, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 4.73.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 287.48%.
About AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; and HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors.
