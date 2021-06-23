AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Up 4.6%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.03. 2,595,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 6,010,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.74 million, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 4.73.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 287.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the first quarter worth $39,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 9.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; and HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors.

