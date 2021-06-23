AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Given New C$9.75 Price Target at Desjardins

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$9.50 to C$9.75 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGFMF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AGF Management from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC raised their target price on AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on AGF Management from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Shares of AGFMF opened at $6.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.21. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

