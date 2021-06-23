Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Holdings Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,187,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,795,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,914 shares of company stock worth $9,676,277.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on A. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $146.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.80 and a 52 week high of $147.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.02.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.