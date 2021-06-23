AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.05% of AGNC Investment worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,623,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,203,000 after acquiring an additional 182,308 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,079,000 after acquiring an additional 23,674 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.9% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 664,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 30,955 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 264,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 122,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.97. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

