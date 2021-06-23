Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 126.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,216,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,650 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on ADC. Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

NYSE ADC opened at $70.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.35. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

