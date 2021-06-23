Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

EADSY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of EADSY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a PE ratio of -481.22 and a beta of 1.86. Airbus has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

