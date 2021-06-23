Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Trading Up 7.5%

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) shares traded up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.89. 65,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,074,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AKBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $626.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.39% and a negative return on equity of 96.29%. The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

