Akre Capital Management LLC Sells 179,874 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Akre Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,285,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179,874 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications makes up about 4.3% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Akre Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.09% of SBA Communications worth $634,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,040 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 36.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,450,000 after buying an additional 35,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 25.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,793,000 after buying an additional 29,927 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $318.78. 2,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,461. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.27. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 261.00 and a beta of 0.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.91.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

