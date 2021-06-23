Akzo Nobel’s (AKZOY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

HSBC reissued their buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $44.14.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.