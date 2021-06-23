Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 118.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,946 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Alarm.com worth $9,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $622,653.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,063,087.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $117,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,355.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,748 shares of company stock valued at $13,640,517. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

Shares of ALRM opened at $83.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

