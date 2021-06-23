Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Alarm.com worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Shares of ALRM opened at $83.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.74. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $113,489.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 30,383 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $2,605,342.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,632,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,748 shares of company stock worth $13,640,517. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.