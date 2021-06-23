Alejandro Pineros Ospina Sells 10,000 Shares of Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) Stock

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) Senior Officer Alejandro Pineros Ospina sold 10,000 shares of Frontera Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$71,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at C$133,424.86.

Shares of Frontera Energy stock opened at C$6.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.30. Frontera Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$2.01 and a 12-month high of C$7.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$609.89 million and a P/E ratio of -4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Frontera Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on Frontera Energy from C$4.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

