Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Alexander & Baldwin has raised its dividend by 61.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Alexander & Baldwin has a payout ratio of 156.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.7%.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,898.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

