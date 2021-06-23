Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 5,135.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $836,277,000 after purchasing an additional 287,390 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Allegion by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,570,000 after purchasing an additional 441,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,368,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,199,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $150,720,000 after buying an additional 135,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,056,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,753,000 after buying an additional 22,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE opened at $138.69 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,421 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

