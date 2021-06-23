ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $28,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 333.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 1,346.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $68.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.78. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALE shares. Mizuho raised their target price on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

