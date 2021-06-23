Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE EVC opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $672,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

