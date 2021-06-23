Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFIS. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 323,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ PFIS opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $47.54. The stock has a market cap of $314.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.13.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.29 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 30.40%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director Sandra Bodnyk acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.16 per share, with a total value of $42,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.